Scarlett Johansson gets DRAGGED online for defending Woody Allen

by

Scarlett Johansson's publicist deserves a whopper raise after her latest comments defending Woody Allen.

Johansson's contemporaries, such as Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman, have publicly distanced themselves from the famous director after the #MeToo movement kicked off, but Hollywood's highest paid actress has other ideas in mind.

Allen's adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow accused the director of sexual abuse, taking place when she was a child, which shocked the world.

Both men and women who were cast in his movies, including Kate Winslet, have jumped to his defence and now Johansson has had her say. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Allen has consistently denied the claim and was also never found guilty of child sex abuse. "I love Woody," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

"I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him," she went on."

Johansson previously worked with Allen in Match PointScoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. 

Amazon returned the rights to his latest film A Rainy Day in New York. Timothee Chalamet donating his salary to the Time's Up campaign and other charities after regretting accepting the project.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A cultural shift has taken place where women's allegations bear power and are now being believed, hence why the star's opinions and controversial statements matter more than ever.

"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably. Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It's an intense time."

Johansson has been a vocal advocate for equality and women's rights, calling out James Franco (accused of sexual misconduct by five women) for wearing a Time's Up pin in 2018 and speaking at the Women's March on Washington that same year.

Needless to say, the internet was having NONE of her views. Especially after her whole 'I should be able to play any part or person I want' shenanigans, which came after she accepted roles of characters with other ethnicities (Ghost in the Shell) and sexualities.

Trans people in particular have felt their space invaded, arguing that trans roles should be saved for struggling trans actors who face discrimination and prejudice in the entertainment industry. 

Hollywood has been accused of whitewashing the majority of their films, and Johansson has often been at the centre of those scandals.

Moment of silence for ScarJo's publicist;

What an exhausting job that must be. 

It's safe to say, the gal got dragged through the mud online, and the internet was taking no prisoners.

What do you think about the drama, are you on Scarlett's side regarding the allegations against Woody Allen and on playing roles created for trans people, people-of-colour and disabled people?

Or are you on the side of literally everyone else? 

Feature image: Instagram/@scarlett.johansson.fc

