Scarlett Johansson gets DRAGGED online for defending Woody Allen

Scarlett Johansson's publicist deserves a whopper raise after her latest comments defending Woody Allen.

Johansson's contemporaries, such as Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman, have publicly distanced themselves from the famous director after the #MeToo movement kicked off, but Hollywood's highest paid actress has other ideas in mind.

Allen's adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow accused the director of sexual abuse, taking place when she was a child, which shocked the world.

Both men and women who were cast in his movies, including Kate Winslet, have jumped to his defence and now Johansson has had her say.

Allen has consistently denied the claim and was also never found guilty of child sex abuse. "I love Woody," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

"I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him," she went on."

Johansson previously worked with Allen in Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Amazon returned the rights to his latest film A Rainy Day in New York. Timothee Chalamet donating his salary to the Time's Up campaign and other charities after regretting accepting the project.

A cultural shift has taken place where women's allegations bear power and are now being believed, hence why the star's opinions and controversial statements matter more than ever.

"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably. Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It's an intense time."

Johansson has been a vocal advocate for equality and women's rights, calling out James Franco (accused of sexual misconduct by five women) for wearing a Time's Up pin in 2018 and speaking at the Women's March on Washington that same year.

Anyone notice how Scarlett Johansson—a woman who feels entitled to take roles portraying minorities and now openly supports accused sexual abusers—is the highest paid actress in white-male dominated Hollywood? I'm not saying carrying water pays well but I thought I'd ask.

Needless to say, the internet was having NONE of her views. Especially after her whole 'I should be able to play any part or person I want' shenanigans, which came after she accepted roles of characters with other ethnicities (Ghost in the Shell) and sexualities.

What a judge of character Scarlett Johansson must believe herself to be, so capable of knowing when she is being deceived or not. It's the kind of arrogance you have to really hone over many years. What child molesters did she find less convincing in her interrogations?

Trans people in particular have felt their space invaded, arguing that trans roles should be saved for struggling trans actors who face discrimination and prejudice in the entertainment industry.

At this point, I think the only identity Scarlett Johansson hasn't tried to culturally appropriate is a person with integrity.

Hollywood has been accused of whitewashing the majority of their films, and Johansson has often been at the centre of those scandals.

This is so unnecessary. It's not like it's hard to find black muslim actresses for a role like this. Scarlett Johansson is right there.

Moment of silence for ScarJo's publicist;

scarlett johansson's publicist every week when she does dumb shit again

What an exhausting job that must be.

poc, gay people, trans people, disabled people: im tired of being discriminated against Scarlett Johansson:

It's safe to say, the gal got dragged through the mud online, and the internet was taking no prisoners.

