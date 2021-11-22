Say Joyeux Noel this year with Bonne Maman’s Advent Calendar

Christmas is coming and the goose is getting fat, so we may as well join in the fun by picking up a deliciously indulgent advent calendar. Counting down the days until Christmas is made infinitely more enjoyable when each day begins with a sweet treat, but that needn’t mean a chocolate calendar.

The last few years have seen an explosion in the popularity of luxurious advent calendars from decadent chocolates to cheese calendars, an advent filled with craft beers, prosecco and many beauty brands getting in on the festive act. That said, our favourite is the advent calendar from French conserve maker Bonne Maman.

This year their calendar offers a mix of exclusive jams, marmalades and spreads each one in a Bonne Maman miniature pot. With it, your December will be jam-packed with joyous breakfasts and tea times. From spiced flavours to subtle florals and the finest fruits, these pretty conserves should keep your Christmas spirit going right up until the big day.

There are 23 miniature posts and jam lovers will receive a Bonne Maman branded stainless steel teaspoon and a cute Christmas tree ornament.

Take a sneak peak at some of the special Bonne Maman Conserve varieties included below:

Apricot with Bergamot Spread

Cherry with Spices Extra Jam

Raspberry with Chamomile Spread

Blueberry with Balm Leaves Spread

Apricot with Lavender Spread

Lemon and Yuzu Marmalade

Raspberry with Rose Spread

White Nectarine and Peach with Lemon Verbena Spread

Apricot and Mango Jam

Fig with Cardamom Extra Jam

Seedless Raspberry Jam

Orange with Cinnamon Marmalade

The Bonne Maman advent calendar: £23.99, Bonne Maman.