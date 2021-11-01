Say goodbye to spooky season! Here’s 2021’s best celeb Halloween outfits

(Variety)

Halloween is our absolute favourite time of year for one reason and one reason alone: The costumes.

It's the perfect chance to get out the dress up box again and get creative, and no one gets more creative than our fave celebs. While Heidi Klum may be known as the Queen of Halloween, there are so many celebs who come up with hilarious, topical and gorgeous costumes that have our jaws dropping and taking notes for next year's outfits. Check out the best of celeb costumes for Halloween 2021!

Reese Witherspoon

One of Halloween’s Scream Queens, Reese Witherspoon’s costumes never disappoint, whether she’s in a bunny tail or a classic horror heroine getup like this amazing costume inspired by Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’. Dressed in Tippi Hedren’s iconic dress suit, Reese pulls off the look perfectly, complete with freaky birds and movie soundtrack!

Hailey Bieber

Ummm, Miss Britney, is that you? We’re so freaked out by how much Hailey Bieber looked like Britney Spears in her debut music video ‘Baby One More Time’ this Halloween! From the pigtails to the uniform, the costume is on point, but what we never noticed is how similar the two star’s faces are! And what’s more, Hailey didn’t just serve us one Britney look – swipe to see her full on Britney photoshoot this Halloween! We’re obsessed.

Katy Perry

We can always count of Katy Perry to give us a laugh with her crazy costume antics! Topical, funny and great for raisin awareness, this year, Katy and hubby Orlando Bloom dressed as a vaccine and a doctor, and has us absolutely dead! Known for her out-there costume choices, like her hamburger outfit at the 2019 Met Gala and her Cheeto costume at Kate Hudson’s 2014 Halloween bash, Katy’s been serving quirky and hilarious Halloween inspo for years!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner threw it back to the mid 90s with this truly jaw-dropping movie-inspired look! Drawing on Jack Nicholson’s ‘Martian Girl’ Kendall rocks the alien look with this sexy dress and crazy hair! Wearing the actual dress that Lisa Marie wore in the cult classic, Jenner captioned the photo ‘Nice planet, we’ll take it. Mars Attacks! Happy Halloweeeeeen!’

Harry Styles

We can always count on Harry for an avant-garde, over the top look and he never disappoints us at Halloween. Check out his funky take on Dorothy, complete with bloomers and ruby red shoes to match! In classic Harry style (get it) his fashion game gave us all cause to level up, from his statement gender-bending to his glam photoshoot. Halloween inspo for next year maybe?

Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes

The Riverdale girls serve up amazing group costumes every year, but this year it seems they had to make do without usual bestie Lili Reinhart in tow. Nonetheless, the two women made do and came up with one of the best Mystery Gang outfits we’ve seen in years. Camila is the perfect Velma and Madelaine’s natural hair makes her perfect for Daphne. Jinkies!