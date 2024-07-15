Sarah Michelle Gellar honours Shannen Doherty with emotional tribute

Sarah Michelle Gellar has paid an emotional tribute to her late friend, Shannen Doherty.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that former Charmed actress Shannen had passed away on Saturday (July 13), following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 53.

Shannen – who was also known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Heathers – was initially diagnosed with the disease in 2015. Announcing her death, Shannen’s publicist confirmed that she died “surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.”

As the world continues to come to terms with her loss, one of the star’s closest friends has now spoken out about her passing.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar was a best friend of Shannen’s for decades, after reportedly meeting through their respective Warner Bros. shows.

Reflecting on the pair’s friendship, Sarah took to Instagram earlier today to share numerous photos of the two friends together.

“How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love,” Sarah began.

“Thank you, for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her,” the 47-year-old continued, before going on to request action from fans.

“More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work,” the former Scooby Doo star explained.

Credit: Shannen Doherty Instagram

“I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved),” Sarah concluded.

Many of Sarah’s 4.5M followers have since been sending their condolences, with one replying: “I'm so sorry for your loss. What a lovely way to pay tribute.”

“Be strong Sarah like she was. Thinking of you,” another added.