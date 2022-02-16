Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to John Corbett’s lies about reboot return

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has shared her reaction to hearing that one of her former co-stars lied about making a reappearance on their hugely popular reboot, And Just Like That.

When it was announced last year that many of our beloved Sex and the City characters would be joining the cast of And Just Like That, John Corbett, who played Aidan, one of Carrie’s former flames during the original series, jumped on the bandwagon.

The 60-year-old actor claimed he was “very excited” to be appearing in “quite a few” episodes of the upcoming reboot, when speaking to Page Six. However, fans soon realised they were being lied to when the final episode of the series aired the other week, with no sign of Aidan in sight.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Sarah Jessica revealed that she hold’s no hard feelings towards her former co-star, as she said, “He actually reached out very kindly, ’cause he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologised for doing that as a joke.”

“And then I was like, ‘No, no, no’. I mean, it’s a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.”

It would seem certain show bosses aren’t as forgiving though, as Julie Rottenberg, a And Just Like That writer, said, “John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes. We didn’t say anything,” during a recent interview with Deadline.

“The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan,” added executive producer Michael Patrick King. “We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming.”

Parker also goes on to talk highly of how the show managed to keep the character of Samantha alive, despite actress Kim Cattrall not wanting to be involved. "Samantha is not gone. The actress who played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren't absent from your life when you don't want them to be," she explained.

"I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character. And I thought that it mimicked many friendships, that you know, challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it's too painful."