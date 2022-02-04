Sarah Jessica Parker admits she wouldn’t be ok if Kim Cattrall made reboot return

And just like that… Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about how she would feel if Kim Cattrall ever returned for the Sex and the City reboot.

Sex and the City fans were absolutely bereft last year to hear that the spunky, sex positive Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, would not be returning for the popular reboot series, which aired its finale episode on Thusrday.

Although, due to the very public feuds between Cattrall and her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in recent years, we weren’t exactly surprised.

Speaking to Variety, Parker discussed whether or not she would be ok if Cattrall decided to come back to the franchise after all this time, revealing that some wounds can’t be healed.

“I don't think I would [be ok with it], because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared,” Sarah Jessica admitted.

“I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Continuing, Sarah Jessica explained that “they didn’t go to her for this,” referring to Kim’s absence on the show, alluding that perhaps she was never asked to be a part of the And Just Like That production.

All four of the Sex and the City gals returned to the franchise for two movies, after the original series had ended, with the intention of making a third film. However, due to alleged creative differences and scheduling issues, Cattrall decided to opt out of the third movie, which is believed to be the reason why the film never happened.

Continuing, Parker explained, “After we didn't do the movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Even though Cattrall isn’t involved in the reboot, the character of Samantha is very much present, and is seen texting Sarah Jessica's character, Carrie Bradshaw, in several episodes. “Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance,” Parker added.

“She wasn't villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”