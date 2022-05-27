Saoirse Ruane’s mother shares positive update amid heath battle

Saoirse Ruane’s mum has shared a positive, uplifting health update following her daughter’s recent surgery.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, Saoirse’s mum revealed that her little girl was now home at last, after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor in her lung nine days previously.

“9 days post surgery and our girl is back home where she belongs. It’s very surreal to think she’s home and that she is making such a remarkable recovery,” she gushed in her Instagram caption, alongside a lovely video montage documenting Saoirse’s journey home.

“If I never knew the answer to the question, 'who is your hero?' I certainly know it now…” the proud mum continued, adding, “Saoírse you really are a very SPECIAL girl and we are so glad you chose us to be your parents.”

“It’s been our privilege to sit by your bedside these past few weeks and help you in whatever way you needed! We may be on the sideline, but we are your biggest cheerleaders and we will fight your corner every time.”

Going on to thank everyone for their continued support, she concluded, “We really believe all the prayers and masses are the reason she is so good today and we ask you to please continue as we continue on this journey.”

Saoirse Ruane stole the hearts of the nation last year when she bravely appeared on The Late Late Toy Show to talk about her previous cancer batte.

In recent weeks, Saoirse’s parents revealed the heartbreaking news that their daughter’s cancer had returned, after doctors found another rare tumor in her lung.

Thankfully, Saoirse’s surgery to remove the tumor went well, as she went on to recover in the ICU before making her journey home.