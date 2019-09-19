Saoirse Ronan’s Greystones home is for sale and it is too BEAUTIFUL

Saoirse Ronan has put her Greystones home on the market and I’m ready to move in- has anyone got a lend of €1.5 million?

The beautiful five bedroom house is located along a sweeping tree lined driveway, surrounded by high walls and manicured lawns.

Each room in the Mary Queen of Scots star’s home looks as classy as the next.

The Little Women star certainly modernised the home which was built in the 1970s.

We’re honestly obsessed with that kitchen- just look at those blue cupboards.

And the emerald green sofa in the sitting room? Obsessed.

Don't even get me started on the adorable garden.

The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a reception hall, two interconnecting reception rooms, a dining room, a reading room, a private garden

One of the most elegant rooms is the living room, located at the rear of the house. The room features a stunning marble hearth and open fire place at its focal point.

The huge kitchen would be the dream place to drink your early morning cup of coffee.

The listing states;

‘As you ascend the elegant timber framed staircase upstairs, the first floor is home to five bedrooms – all of them substantial, with fitted wardrobes and four with full en suite. One of the bedrooms close to the master bedroom has been converted to a large walk in wardrobe with a luxurious en suite bathroom with separate shower comparable to a hotel suite in uptown New York. On the second floor there is room for a home cinema, gym or full guest accommodation with fully functional kitchen.

‘Details externally include a beautiful west-facing veranda that runs almost the length of the front, the wooden sash windows and granite sills, the red-tiled roof, tall chimney stacks and filigree ridge tiles.

‘Once you arrive at the property there is a real sense of peace and tranquillity where the only sounds pervading the quiet calm are the birds in the day time and the noise of the ocean nearby by night.’

It really is the dream home. If only I was a millionaire. The Lady Bird actress has impeccable taste.