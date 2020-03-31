Saoirse Ronan urges public to support our real life superheroes

Ireland’s healthcare workers are sacrificing so much for the sake of our nation’s health. They are leaving their families, working longer hours and putting their own health at risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic. We owe them so much and it's time to show them just how grateful we are.

They are going above and beyond to ensure people receive the right care during the pandemic. The public needs to ensure that they are appreciated, every single one of them, from nurses to doctors to hospital cleaning staff.

Saoirse Ronan has called on the public to show their support by donating to St James’s Hospital Superheroes. With the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 crisis, they need your support more than ever before.

The Little Women star said: “This is just a quick message to say that we have some real life superheroes working in our hospitals at home right now, who are going above and beyond to keep us safe and to keep us healthy during the Covid-19 crisis.

Saoirse Ronan asking for your support to the St James’s Hospital Superheroes #COVID19 If you can please donate: https://t.co/Noq6kRdWRx pic.twitter.com/sPKAcCHDlg — saoirse ronan archive (@archivesaoirse) March 27, 2020

“In St. James’s Hospital, the doctors, the nurses, the admin staff, the security staff, the catering staff, they’re all working tirelessly for us. And if you can show your support to them by donating to their superhero appeal then that would be much appreciated.”

"I hope everyone is okay," the Lady Bird star added.

