Saoirse Ronan confirms she will be wearing black to the Golden Globes

Saoirse Ronan has confirmed that she will be one of many actresses donning and all black ensemble at the Golden Globe awards this weekend.

The women of Hollywood have pledged to wear the sombre shade in solidarity with their fellow actresses who have been the victims of sexual assault and harassment.

The star told Extra that fans will be seeing a sea of black on the usually colourful red carpet.

‘I’ve never felt so encouraged and inspired and supported to use whatever voice I have and for all of these people, men and women, to be able come together and use their influence and to open up the conversation and raise awareness and support anyone who's gone through, or anyone that has questioned their safety or their stance when they’re on set,’ she told Extra.

‘I think it’s invaluable and paramount that this happens now.’

The choice to wear black will highlight the fact that the recent outpouring of sexual abuse reports in Hollywood is neither acceptable nor to be tolerated.

'All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,' a source told PEOPLE previously.

We're looking forward to seeing all of the striking black gowns over the weekend.