The Paris Diaries! The 6 best places for a cocktail in the city of light

Is there anything more beautiful than Paris in the spring?

The cherry blossom flowers in the Père Lachaise, the trees burgeoning along the Seine, and the Parisians flooding the terrace of cafes and bars craving for some sun rays…

While a glass of rosé or a fresh beer are go-to beverages for French people when the summer comes, Paris also has plenty of cocktail bars where you can try delicious and incredibly Instagrammable drinks to celebrate the City of Light.