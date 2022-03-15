Sandra Bullock stepping back from acting to focus on her kids

By Tara Mahon

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has announced the sad news that she’s taking a break from acting, after the screening of her latest film The Lost City. Embracing her role as a mum, the Ocean’s 8 star is going to be focusing on raising her children instead.

The Bird Box actress has two children, Louis, aged 12 and Laila, 10.

57-year-old Sandra told Entertainment Tonight, “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work”, calling it a “24/7” occupation. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.That’s where I’m going to be for a while,” she continued.

The Oscar winner didn’t state how long the acting break will be but confirms that “I am just going to take some time to be a mom”.

She was still married to reality television show host, Jesse James, when she started the adoption process for her son, Louis. The couple divorced in 2010 after nearly five years of marriage.

The Heat star then continued the adoption process as a single mother and adopted Louis when he was three months old. She went on to adopt two-year-old Laila in 2015. Both children were adopted from Louisiana, USA.

In Bullock’s latest film, she plays an adventure-romance author who is kidnapped by a billionaire who believes the lost city in her latest novel is a real place and wants her to take him there.

The Lost City is set for release in Ireland on April 15th. Some of her co-stars include Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.