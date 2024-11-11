Samantha Faiers marks daughter Rosie’s birthday with sweet tribute

Samantha Faiers has been celebrating!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is marking her only daughter’s birthday.

Today (November 11), Samantha’s second child Rosie is turning seven. In honour of the special occasion, Sam has been taking to social media to express her pride for her little girl.

Earlier today, Sam took to Instagram to post several sweet photos from throughout Rosie’s life so far.

The adorable images include everything from her birth in November 2017, along with family holidays and celebrations with her other two siblings – brothers Paul Jr. (8) and Edward (2).

“Happy 7th Birthday, my precious Rosie!” Sam exclaimed in the beginning of her tribute to her daughter.

“I can’t believe how much you’ve grown into such a beautiful, confident, funny, and kind young girl. Your dedication to everything you do truly inspires me every day,” the mum-of-three gushed.

“You’re always full of energy, whether you’re doing cartwheels around the house, building dens for Edward, or shadowing me with your endless curiosity,” she continued.

“We had the best party Saturday, and I can’t wait for you to come home from school today so we can celebrate with your birthday cake. I love you so much, darling,” Sam added sweetly.

Following her beautiful tribute, many of Sam’s 2.5M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes to Rosie.

“She’s your double, happy birthday Rosie x,” one fan replied.

“Happy Birthday to the gorgeous Rosie!!! Hope she has the best day,” another commented.

“Beautiful princess, happy birthday,” a third fan added.

Sam, who shares her three little ones with her partner Paul Knightley, recently revealed if she would like to add a fourth child to her family.

Speaking to OK! this month, the reality star explained: “It’s hard to say no. I’m such a maternal person and I love babies.”

She added: “[Edward] is not a baby any more. So I don’t know. I’m not going to say no. I am maternal, but I’m busy at the moment, so I don’t know about it right now."