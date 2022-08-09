Sam Womack reveals she has breast cancer in Olivia Newton-John tribute

EastEnders actress Sam Womack, widely known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in the soap, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 49-year-old shared the sad news that she is battling the disease as she paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who tragically passed away on Monday, August 8, after battling breast cancer herself.

Olivia’s husband John released a statement confirming her passing that read, “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California”. The 73-year-old star was surrounded by her friends and family at the time.

This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/7vkgT5oCMf — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) August 9, 2022

Sam took to Twitter to post a photo of her, Olivia and the Grease legend’s daughter Chloe, saying, “This was the most magical of evenings, Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards”.

She added, “I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn”.

In 1993, Samantha had played the role of Sandy in the West End production of Grease.

A host of celebrity friends and fans of the actress commented under Womack’s tweet with messages of support.

EastEnders star Laurie Brett penned, “Bloody hell Sam, am speechless. Sending you all the love in the world. You got this, and we got you”.

“Sending you so much love Sam”, wrote Coronation Street’s Hayley Tamaddon. Sam’s on-screen sister, Rita Simons added, “Love you forever my sis”.

This is the first time the mum-of-two has spoken out about having cancer. Sam shares 21-year-old Benjamin and 17-year-old Lili Rose with her ex-husband Mark.