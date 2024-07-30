Sam Thompson reveals ‘relief’ he felt after ADHD diagnosis

Sam Thompson has been sharing an insight into his ADHD diagnosis and the impact it has had on his life.

The former Made in Chelsea star was diagnosed with ADHD last year at the age of 30.

While reflecting back on his diagnosis, Sam admitted he was ‘relieved’ and explained how he used to feel ‘so different from his peers’.

In an interview with OK!, Thompson stated that when he got his ADHD diagnosis, “I remember feeling quite relieved”.

“ADHD is something I’ve lived with my whole life, whether I knew it or not, and it’s only been in my adult years that I have understood what was happening and why I felt so different from my peers”.

“Before being diagnosed, a lot of my symptoms were getting worse, which rang the alarm bells for me. It almost felt like a ticking time bomb. So, I definitely felt relief more than anything else”.

Opening up about feeling ‘different’ throughout his younger years, Sam confessed, “I always thought as a child something was wrong with me. At that age you compare yourself a lot, and I compared myself to my schoolmates. They didn’t seem to work in the same way I did”.

“Once I was diagnosed, it felt like a weight was taken off my shoulders. I now understand that the way I think is what makes me special and unique. It’s fine to feel different from other people”.

Explaining if he wishes he got diagnosed sooner, the I’m a Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here winner revealed, “I think it would have made life a little easier, especially when I was younger”.

“But, as I previously mentioned, I believe my journey can help others struggling with their own diagnosis or symptoms. I can speak up for and help people with neurodiverse minds like mine. It’s definitely not a role I take lightly”.

Sam then spoke about if his life has been affected positively or negatively since his diagnosis by saying, “The positives outweigh the negatives. That sense of relief I mentioned earlier has made me a happier person to be around”.

“I don’t get as overwhelmed as I did before my diagnosis. I’m also so appreciative of the love and support I’ve received since revealing my diagnosis – especially after the jungle. People stop me in the street to talk about it, and send me hundreds of positive messages on social media. It’s so amazing that people would take time out of their day to message me and tell me I’m doing a good job”.

The 31-year-old went on to reveal what it’s like to live with ADHD. He explained, “For me, prior to getting diagnosed, I would misplace things, struggle with paying bills, forget to message my friends and family back. It was overwhelming and uncontrollable”.

“Since my diagnosis, I feel calmer. It feels like the world is a little less crazy and I’m finding it much easier to work through and balance tasks. Don’t get me wrong, there are still bad days, but they are fewer and far between”.