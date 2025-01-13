Sam Thompson opens up for the first time about Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson has spoken out for the first time about the news of his split from Zara McDermott.

Earlier this month, speculation began that I’m A Celebrity winner Sam and Love Island bombshell Zara had ended their five-year relationship.

At the time, it was discovered that Sam and Zara had chosen to spend the Christmas and New Year period apart, and this later sparked split rumours.

Now, Sam has chosen to break his silence on the matter, and has seemingly confirmed his breakup with Zara.

On the latest episode of his podcast Staying Relevant, which he co-hosts with Pete Wicks, Sam opened up about what happened during December.

“It was tough. The only thing I'm going to say, because it’s not for other parties and stuff, is that it’s been a tough month,” the 32-year-old began.

“I’m not the ‘press guy’. I’ve never had paps and stuff, because I’m so boring that I’ve never really had to deal with it. I have never felt so scared in my life,” Sam admitted.

The former Made In Chelsea star then went on to reveal that he spent Christmas “alone” volunteering for a charity, before the split rumours broke on January 1.

“The story broke and I didn’t know it was happening, so I wake up to it. I knew what we were discussing, and we wanted to keep it private. Then obviously, someone leaked something. I woke up to it and it was literally the day after New Years,” Sam recalled.

“I understand why people think they do have the right to sit there and be like, ‘We have a right to know what’s going on because you live your life in the public eye, and you make all these videos and you show everything, all the good bits, and we want to hear about the bad as well,’” the podcaster explained.

“You’ve got to be respectful of everything, everyone has to be respectful of other parties. It’s nice to be able to be like, ‘Look, we’re obviously going to talk a little bit about it because we share all of our lives,’” Sam concluded.