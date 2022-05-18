Sam Faiers shares what life is like as new mum-of-three with snap of baby boy

The former The Only Way is Essex star announced the arrival of her son just days ago and has now given an update on her life as she adjusts from being a mum-of-two to a mum-of-three.

The 31-year-old has shared an updated snap of her cradling her newborn son. In the photo, he is sleeping soundly on her chest.

In the caption she wrote, “Hey everyone, I just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the amazing kind messages. My heart is so full right now”.

Credit: Instagram

“I’ve been soaking up every second of newborn loveliness. I’m totally besotted with our baby boy, and seeing Paul & Rosie with him is just the most precious thing in the world”.

She continued, “So much to tell you all soon… but for now I’m taking this time to relax, be at home & just enjoy being a mummy of 3”.

We can’t wait to hear more updates from Sam and are waiting to hear what she has decided to name the little one!

The mum-of-three announced on Sunday evening that she had delivered her baby boy at home. She posted a lovely video with snippets of her in labour surrounded by her children and partner.

Celeb freinds of the star commented on the post to congratulate Samantha on her new arrival. Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope penned, "So beautiful, huge congratulations to you all".

Celebrity Big Brother star Luisa Zissman added, "Precious baby boy cannot wait to meet him and see you!".

Credit: Instagram

Samantha and her long-term partner Paul Knighley already have six-year-old Paul and 4-year-old Rosie together. The reality television star also welcomed Rosie into the world via homebirth.

Yesterday was Knightley’s birthday and Sam shared a snap of Paul kissing their new bundle of joy on the head with the caption, “Happy Birthday Daddy”.

Paul sweetly described his newborn as, “The best birthday present ever”.