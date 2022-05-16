Pics: TOWIE star Sam Faiers gives birth to adorable baby boy

Congratulations is in order for former The Only Way is Essex star Samantha Faiers as she announces the exciting news that she has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Sam has taken to Instagram to share the wonderful news to her 2.5M followers with a cute video collage with clips from the baby’s birth.

With fireworks at the beginning of the video, Sam also shows clips of her in labour in a pool at home, snippets of her partner holding their new bundle of joy and of their two other children, Rosie (4) and Paul (6), holding and kissing the tot.

The 31-year-old captioned the post, “My whole world. No words can describe how in love we are with you baby boy. I honestly can’t explain my feelings right now”.

She continued, “Mummy loves you more than you could ever imagine. Currently in our baby bubble, be back soon”.

The mum-of-three closed the caption by saying, “Song credit – A New Soul by Louisiii”, as the new version of Yael Naim’s New Soul played in the background of the video.

Her sister Billie was among the first people to congratulate Sam on her newest addition to the family. She wrote, “So incredibly proud of you, love you all so much. Another beautiful nephew to love forever. You are beyond perfect baby boy”.

Another former The Only Way is Essex star, Georgia Kousoulou penned, “Awww congratulations Sam he is so beautiful”, as well as Jess Wright saying, “Bless you congratulations darling so happy for you all”.

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan added, “congratulations Sam”, followed by heart eye and blue heart emojis.

Sam and long-term partner Paul haven’t revealed the little one’s name yet but we can’t wait to hear it! Huge congratulations again to the couple for their adorable new arrival.