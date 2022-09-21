Ryan Tubridy reveals Succession star will be on The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has made another huge announcement about who will be joining him on The Late Late Show sofa this week!

The host confirmed that Succession star Brian Cox will be appearing on RTÉ’s long-running chat show this Friday, September 23.

Ryan announced the exciting news on his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

"Brian Cox who plays Logan Roy the big over-the-top, overbearing patriarch will be joining us on The Late Late Show this Friday live in-studio,” Ryan exclusively revealed.

"I am so excited to see him in the flesh!” the 49-year-old presenter exclaimed. "It will be very, very interesting to talk to him, what an actor he is.”

Filming for Succession’s fourth season is currently ongoing, and so the Scottish actor will be on the sofa to discuss his time on the show and how he is finding the experience of portraying Logan Roy.

Before Anthony Hopkins stepped into the role in the cult classic film Silence Of The Lambs, Brian was responsible for bringing the original terrifying villian, Hannibal Lector, to our screens in thriller movie Manhunter.

Earlier this week, another one of this week’s Late Late guests was announced. Spice Girls star Mel C will also be joining Ryan for a chat, to promote her new autobiography, Who I Am: My Story.

“[Brian Cox] will be joining in a very busy show, with Mel C of the Spice Girls, it is going to be a good one,” Ryan exclaimed with excitement on his radio show.

You can catch Ryan, Brian Cox, Mel C, and an array of other guests on The Late Late Show, airing Friday, September 23 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.