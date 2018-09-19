Ryan Tubridy encounters a super fan and IT’S PURE GOLD

Oh the Ploughing Championships.

Day two may have been cancelled thanks to the battering Ireland is getting from Storm Ali – but before they shut their doors, they left us with a little gem and we are WEEPING.

Ryan Tubridy has met his biggest fan and the encounter will go down as a piece of Internet gold.

The video shows Kieva from Galway, who describes Ryan as her "whole life", meeting the man of the hour – cue the gas one-liners.

Once Tubs arrives, she quickly confesses she has only paid in to meet the Late, Late host.

The super fan told Tubs she had bought the ticket "to see you from behind the glass, but now we are here, together."

Two hugs later, Kieva is crying and howling at Ryan's attention.

And she delivers our FAVE one-liner of 2018 at the very end of the video. – CRYING.

Run, Ryan, Run! – and the more you watch the video, the funnier it gets ~ Enjoy.