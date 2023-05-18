Ryan Tubridy details why his mum will miss his last Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed his mum will sadly be missing his final time hosting the Late Late Show.

Ryan explained that his mum, Catherine, is currently in hospital after falling, meaning she will not be able to attend the final show which is taking place on Friday, May 26.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One, the presenter sent his mum well wishes while live on air, and gave a special mention to the hospital staff for their wonderful work.

Ryan began the show by saying, “I want to wish my mum well this morning particularly because she had a bit of a fall”.

“She’s going to miss my last Late Late Show which I’m pretty sad about to be honest with you but she’s in great hands”.

“She’s going to miss my little birthday gathering with my family, but that’s okay. We’ll bring the cake into her, no candles”.

The 49-year-old continued, “But I want to wish her well if you’re listening in this morning mum, which I know you are. I love you very much and I hope you’re doing okay because you’re more important than all these things”.

“Sorry about bringing my family into the show this morning, but happy recovery is what I’m trying to say”.

Tubridy finished off his message to his mum by adding, “She’s doing great and thank you to all the beautiful, wonderful people that are looking after her”.

Ryan announced he was stepping away from hosting the Late Late Show earlier this year and his successor is yet to be shared with the public.

In a statement shared via RTÉ, he explained, “It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years. I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends”.

“Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out. Not only did you raise 30 million euros for Irish charities including over 15 million euros for children's charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful”.

“And finally, to my family who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out. To my daughters especially, they put up with so much and I am as grateful to them as I am awestruck by them”, he concluded.