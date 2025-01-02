Ryan Tubridy confesses he ‘hit the jackpot’ after leaving RTÉ

Ryan Tubridy has been reflecting on his new radio role!

Exactly one year ago today (January 2), the former Late Late Show host began his new career in the UK, as a presenter with Virgin Radio.

Ryan is now the host of the station’s mid-morning show, taking place on weekdays from 10am to 1pm. The presenter’s new role was revealed just seven months after he became the focus of a scandal at RTÉ. In June 2023, it was announced that Ryan had received significant undisclosed payments from the broadcaster for several years.

Credit: RTÉ

Now, on the first anniversary of his new job, Ryan has been reflecting on his move to London and his life after RTÉ.

Earlier today, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to post a front-page headline from The Irish Sun, detailing his move to Virgin Radio.

“A year ago today, I started a new job in a new station in a new city! From the moment I walked through the door at Virgin Radio, I was welcomed in the warmest way by a beautiful bunch of people who love doing what they do for a living,” Ryan began.

“I’ve made new friends, been to places I never expected to go and interviewed people I always wanted to meet. When a job doesn’t feel like work, you’ve hit the jackpot!” he exclaimed further.

“Thank you to all my colleagues both in Virgin and in Q102 in Dublin (who have been equally lovely) and thank you to all the listeners for joining our club. Here’s to another year of loving life and always erring on the side of joy!” the former TV star added.

Many of Ryan’s 293K followers have since been taking to his comments section to express their ongoing support for him.

“I discovered your show on Virgin a few months ago and love it! Brightens up my mornings and love the chat. Happy New Year!” one fan replied.

“Good for you Ryan – the other station’s loss. Happy New Year to you,” another commented.

“Still miss you here Ryan but the best of luck in the future,” a third fan responded.