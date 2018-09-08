Ryan Thomas shares this precious Insta pic after CBB drama

Ryan Thomas has been on an emotional roller-coaster during his role on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Coronation Street star was recently accused of punching housemate Roxanne Pallett.

Even though the allegations were proved untrue, the father was worried about what the incident had done to his reputation.

But he was reassured with a heartfelt letter from his brother Scott saying: “You have shown the nation how amazing you are and carried yourself so well.

“You have absolutely nothing to worry about. Everyone has seen the real you.”

The English actor broke down in tears when he heard the comforting words.

He has had a tough time away from family in the closed-off house, especially missing his daughter Scarlett and nephew Teddy.

On the dad’s instagram, his close friend and social media manager shared an adorable photo of Ryan and his nephew.

The family man and four-year-old Teddy wear matching pink ties and are giving a each other a precious kiss.

The caption reads: “I know Ryan will be so sad he’s missing Teddy’s 4th bday! But not long now! Happy b-day super ted, love uncle ry ry”.

Ryan and his nephew have such a sweet bond, and there is no doubt that he is missing his little nephew during his time in the CBB house.

We are glad that the dad was able to hear how his family is doing from Scott’s letter and wish him the best of luck as he continues in the reality competition.