Ruth Jones shares update on hopes for Gavin & Stacey return

Ruth Jones has once again addressed viewers’ hopes for the return of Gavin & Stacey!

On February 13, it was widely reported that Ruth Jones and her co-star James Corden had written a third Christmas special together for this year.

Filming on the hit BBC sitcom was rumoured to begin this summer. However, on February 14, Ruth shut down all of the speculation, adding that she was “lost for words” on the rumour.

Credit: BBC

Now, as fans continue to wish for another outing with Gavin, Stacey, Smithy, Nessa and the rest of the gang, Ruth has shed another light on the possibility of a future return.

Last night, the Welsh actress attended a gala night for Sister Act The Musical in London, in which she is currently starring as Mother Superior.

At the gala, a mini Gavin & Stacey reunion occurred as James Corden and Rob Brydon, known for their respective roles as Smithy and Uncle Bryn, posed for photos with their co-star.

Then, Ruth appeared on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show earlier today, during which she was asked about James and Rob’s support.

“The gang was there last night. James came with his mum and it was lovely. He is so funny,” she gushed, before going on to note that she was joined by more castmates.

“Alison Steadman came as well and Melanie [Walters], who plays Gwen. It was lovely to see them, it really was,” the 57-year-old continued.

Credit: BBC

Radio presenter Zoe later teased that “Smithy is still waiting for an answer from Nessa after that proposal,” referring to the shocking end of the 2019 Christmas special.

“Is he though? Is he waiting? We don’t know. James and I think those characters exist and that Nessa is still working down the slots in Barry Island at the moment,” Ruth recalled, adding: “We like to think their lives are carrying on down there.”

When asked if Gavin & Stacey will return, the actress and writer confessed: “Who knows? You never say never in this world, do you? I don’t know."