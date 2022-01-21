Rupert Grint shares rare photo of daughter Wednesday

Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint has shared a rare snapshot of his darling daughter, Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, over a year after he finally joined the social media platform, Rupert posted an adorable photo of his 20-month-old daughter sitting atop a director’s chair, promoting season three of his show, Servant.

“Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway!”The 33-year-old dad wrote in the caption, before going on to thank his fans for tuning into the highly anticipated Harry Potter Reunion Special, which aired on New Year’s Day.

“Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all,” he wrote.

“On a more sinister note, Servant Season III is creeping up on us. Get comfy- gonna be a ride!” Rupert excitedly teased.

Rupert and his long-term partner, Agnes, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome welcomed the birth of their first child back in May 2020, with a statement from their representative which read:

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this special time.”

As the actors are notoriously private about their personal lives, it was quite a while before we even caught a glimpse as little Wednesday, with Rupert sharing the very first photo of his baby girl in November 2020, as he made his Instagram debut.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am,” Rupert announced in the caption, adding, “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert”.