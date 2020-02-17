Rumour Has It: Adele set to release her new album in September

Adele is undoubtedly one of the greatest singers of our time so we can all agree that we’re more than ready for the singer to release new music.

It’s hard to believe that five years have past since she dropped hit single Hello and her album 25, which is a firm favourite of ours.

The singer has been through a hell of a lot since 25 was released so there’s no doubt her pending album will be full of heart wrenching hits and powerful anthems.

And luckily, we don’t have to wait much longer for new music.

Rumour has it, the singer will release her new album this year. According to reports, the Rolling In The Deep singer was heard telling guests at her friend’s wedding that she was working on new music.

During a performance, the Turning Tables singer said: “Expect my album in September.”

Speaking about the upcoming album, Jonathan Dickins told Music Week new music should be expected this year “and the sooner the better.”

There’s no doubt Adele’s next album will soar through the charts and become the soundtrack to our lives once September rolls around. How she will top 25, we don’t know, but we said the exact same about her debut album 19.

Are you excited to hear new music by Adele?