RTÉ reveals star-studded lineup for The Late Late Show this week

We finally know who will be on The Late Late Show this week!

Ahead of Friday night’s episode, the producers at RTÉ have treated viewers to the star-studded lineup for this week’s edition of the Late Late.

Credit: Amanda Knox / Instagram

Tomorrow night, host Patrick Kielty will be joined by Amanda Knox. 10 years after being fully acquitted of the murder of her housemate Meredith Kercher, Amanda will be discussing how she is rebuilding her life after two trials and two appeals.

The 37-year-old will be opening up about her emotional return to Italy, why she decided to face her prosecutor again, and her plans to honour Meredith's memory.

Amid his ongoing stint on Britain’s Got Talent, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli will be making his first appearance on The Late Late Show. Bruno will chat to Patrick about the start of his career as a professional dancer, and how he ended up becoming a television personality.

Former Irish footballers, Johnny Giles and Liam Brady will be live in the studio ahead of their upcoming gig in Vicar Street in aid of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association. The duo will reflect on their playing careers, share their thoughts on the evolution of Irish football, and spill their favourite stories from on and off the pitch.

Comedian and presenter, Dermot Whelan will be joining Patrick to talk all about his new book, Busy and Wrecked. He will reveal where he got his inspiration to write the book and why he believes laughter really is the best medicine.

Finally, ahead of their sold-out gigs across Ireland this summer, Amble will be taking to The Late Late Show stage to perform their brand new single ‘Swan Song’.

The Late Late Show airs tomorrow night (Friday, April 10) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.