RTÉ reveal another Dancing With The Stars celeb has caught Covid

Alas, Dancing With The Stars has been thrown into chaos yet again, as another celebrity contestant tests positive for Covid-19.

It was reported today that former professional cyclist Nicolas Roche has caught coronavirus, and therefore must miss this week’s live show.

“Nicolas Roche has tested positive for Covid 19 and will miss this Sunday’s Dancing with the Stars,” a spokesperson from RTÉ confirmed.

“All being well, Nicolas will return to the dancefloor next Sunday,” they added.

Of course this isn’t the first Dancing With The Stars casualty from this year’s series, and we suspect it won’t be the last! At the very beginning of the season, former Love Island star Matthew MacNabb tested positive for the virus, just days before the show’s return, resulting in him missing out on the show's opening episode.

Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly’s daughter Missy Keating also had to miss out on a week while she was self isolating with Covid, during the show’s much-loved ‘Dedicated Dance Night’, in which she would have danced in memory of her late grandmother, Marie Keating, who sadly passed away from cancer before Missy was born.

“Absolutely devastated to announce that due to Covid, I won't be performing on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday,” the 21-year-old model wrote at the time.

"Dedicated Dance Night was something I really wanted to be part of. My dance was going to be in honour of my beautiful grandmother, Marie Keating, who I never got to meet. "

"Those who know her cancer story, know she was taken from our family at an extremely young age, and this was my moment to be with her and dance for her. I'm heartbroken with the circumstances,” she emotionally added.

Dancing With The Stars continues on RTÉ One this Sunday at 6:30pm.