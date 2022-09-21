RTÉ News anchor Caitríona Perry announces arrival of second child

Caitríona Perry is now a mum-of-two!

The RTÉ News Six One anchor announced on Instagram last night that she has given birth to her second child – a beautiful baby boy.

Caitríona posted a snap of a display of numerous lovely congratulations cards that she has received from loved ones.

“Some #goodnews …Delighted to announce the arrival of a beautiful baby boy,” the 41-year-old revealed in her caption.

“Thanks to the wonderful doctors and midwives for ensuring his safe arrival,” she added with praise.

Concluding her post, Caitríona thanked her followers for all of their well-wishes, and confirmed that she will understandably be taking some time away from the newsroom. “On #matleave now but will be #backsoon #rtenews #sixone Thanks for all the well wishes and queries,” she penned.

In April of this year, Caitríona publicly confirmed her pregnancy, after some members of her eagle-eyed audience spotted her growing baby bump behind the newsdesk. “Just want to say a quick thank you to the many keen-eyed @rtenews viewers who have been in touch with good wishes.”

“Well spotted!”, she exclaimed. “I am indeed expecting some more news of my own later this year.”

Caitríona is already a mother to a three-year-old daughter with her husband, who prefers to keep his identity away from the public eye.

Speaking to Irish Country Magazine last year, she explained why she prefers to keep some details from her audience. “My husband doesn’t work in the media and doesn’t want people to know his name and that’s fair enough,” she admitted.

However, Caitríona noted that she will allow her children to make up their own minds about their privacy when they are old enough. “Now that I have a daughter, it will be up to her to decide when she’s older whether she wants her name in the public or not.”

“I feel like so much of our lives are shared now through social media that you have to keep something back for yourself,” she continued. “I think your work is your work and your home life is your home life and you should be able to separate them.”

Caitríona’s family life remains incredibly private, and so it is highly unlikely that she will reveal her new son’s name to the world.

Congratulations to Caitríona on her new bundle of joy!