RTÉ finally announce new Liveline host to replace Joe Duffy

Joe Duffy’s Liveline replacement has finally been announced.

In May of this year, RTÉ Radio 1 listeners were shocked when the veteran broadcaster announced that he would be hanging up his mic, after being at the helm of Liveline for 27 years.

Joe subsequently retired from RTÉ on June 27, after being with the station for 37 years.

Now, a few months on from his departure, RTÉ have announced a brand-new lineup for their upcoming schedule, including the name of the new Liveline presenter.

In a statement, the team behind RTÉ shared that Kieran Cuddihy will be taking on the prestigious Liveline gig, beginning later this year. Kieran is best known for being the presenter of Newstalk's The Hard Shoulder.

Elsewhere, David McCullagh’s new Today radio programme will be airing weekdays at 9am, beginning next month. In August of this year, it was announced that the RTÉ News Six One presenter would be taking over the role from Claire Byrne.

Oliver Callan will be moving to an extended two-hour slot, from 11am until 1pm, while Louise Duffy will be moving to a new mid-afternoon slot. Louise will be replacing Ray D'Arcy, following the news of his immediate departure from RTÉ Radio 1.

Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin will co-present Drivetime from the earlier time of 4pm, replacing Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra. There will also be a new daily sports programme from 6pm, with a presenter yet to be revealed.

Following the news of their huge schedule shake-up, RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan, spoke out about the changes.

“This new schedule marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for RTÉ Radio 1. In line with our strategy, it has been designed to meet the changing listening habits of audiences, giving them the public service content they need across the day,” she detailed.

Patricia Monahan then went on to address the absence of Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra from the upcoming schedule, confirming that the duo have not left the station.

“I’m also pleased to confirm that Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra will continue to be a regular presence on RTÉ and Radio 1. We look forward to sharing news of their new roles in the coming weeks,” she hinted.

An official start date for RTÉ Radio 1’s new schedule has yet to be determined.