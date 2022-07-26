RTÉ bids farewell to Neighbours by airing classic episodes

Fans of the much-loved Neighbours have been left heartbroken after hearing the Aussie soap is drawing to a close after 37 years on air, but after learning that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reunited to take part in the final episodes, the news didn’t seem to hit so hard.

Now, ahead of the final three episodes, RTÉ are helping to make the final farewell even easier by airing some of the show’s classic episodes from today.

As the soap’s first instalment of the final ever episodes will air on Monday, August 1, with the last of the three being aired on Wednesday, August 3, RTÉ player has a jam-packed schedule of classic episodes to watch before the grande finale with the help of Neighbours: Fan Picks.

Neighbours will air in it’s usual timeslots on RTÉ2, RTÉ One and RTÉ player.

To prepare us for Monday, there are over 50 episodes of Neighbours to re-watch from big weddings and celebrations to shocking deaths and disasters. The hot air balloon crash and the time Toadie visited London are among the classics, as well as episodes featuring our favourite characters Toadie, Dee, Sonya, The Kennedys, Lou and Paul to name a few.

As Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan say their final goodbyes to the show, the final scenes will feature Toadie’s wedding to Melanie, and show the magic that Ramsay Street has in store for everyone.

Watch Neighbours finale on RTÉ and RTÉ player at 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.