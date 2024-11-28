RTÉ announces line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

The line-up for this week’s episode of The Late Late Show has been announced.

The weekend is right around the corner and to kick things off, Patrick Kielty has our Friday night entertainment sorted.

First up, after his successful North American tour, Tommy Tiernan will be on the show to chat about gigging in America during the presidential election and his love of travelling by tour bus.

He’ll also talk about bringing his Tommedian show across Ireland and Europe over the coming months and will be revealing who he’d like to see on the ninth season of his chat show next year.

Also on the show will be Roseanna and Ollie Ruane ahead of next week’s Late Late Toy Show. In 2020, when their daughter Saoirse was eight years old, she appeared on The Late Late Toy Show and became the inspiration behind the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Saoirse tragically passed away in March of this year at the age of 12, after a long battle with a rare form of cancer.

Live at 10pm, just after polling stations close in the 2024 General Election, Patrick will be joined by two of the presenters of the Behind the Ballot podcast, Katie Hannon, David McCullagh and Jennifer Bray, Political Correspondent with The Irish Times live in studio to deliver and discuss the RTÉ, The Irish Times, TG4, Trinity College Dublin joint Exit Poll carried out by Ipsos B&A.

Later, Tommy Bowe will be chatting to Patrick about launching his brand-new skincare line Flow by Bowe, as well as speaking about catching up with his former coach Joe Schmidt and looking ahead to Ireland v Australia this Saturday. He'll also be reflecting on getting his start in rugby and life after professional sport.

For musical entertainment, Galway singer Mary Coughlan will be in the studio performing her hit ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ ahead of the Irish conclusion of her 40th Anniversary Tour next month.

Tune in to the Late Late Show on Friday, November 29 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.