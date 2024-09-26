RTÉ announces brilliant line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

Friday is almost upon us and we know that can only mean one thing – some wonderful entertainment from the Late Late Show!

Between the brilliant banter, heartwarming stories and fantastic musical performances, the only place you’ll want to be tomorrow night is in front of the TV with your favourite snacks.

First up, Patrick Kielty will be chatting with European champion sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke as she makes her Late Late Show debut.

Marking her first interview in Ireland since her success in the Paris Olympics, Rhasidat will be talking about her record-breaking season, the Diamond League, coming home to Ireland, and her recent encounter with one of her biggest fans – Rihanna.

Next up, The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power will be joining Patrick on the couch to share memories of their late band mate Mark Sheehan. They will chat about family, and getting sober, as well as playing live acoustic performances for viewers.

Amid war being spread to Lebanon, where the civilian death toll continues to rise amid fears of a major escalation, Irish humanitarian John Whyte will also be in the studio to discuss his life working with UNRWA in the epicentre of the conflict in Gaza, before he returns there next week.

Gaeilgeoir, podcaster and presenter Hector Ó hEochagáin will be talking to Patrick about the Irish words and phrases we should know and use. He’ll also be revealing what he's been doing now that he's no longer making his weekly trip to the Hen House.

Plus, it’s time to dust off your cowboy boots because Patrick will be going live to a secret location where country music fans will be in with a chance of getting their hands on the last pair of tickets to be in the audience for The Late Late Country Music Special, which is happening on Friday, October 4, so don’t miss out!

Watch The Late Late Show on Friday, September 27 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.