RTÉ announce the full line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have just announced the full line-up of guests to appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, and by the sounds of it, it's going to be quite a show.

Following on from The Late Late Show's Taking Care of Business Special which aired last year, this Friday the show welcomes back the inaugural bursary winners Patrick Cox, Oliver Kirwan, Donagh Quigley, and Denise Rock with news of how their business have adapted and thrived through the lockdown.

Home of the Year is currently back on our screens and the differing opinions between the judges have got the nation talking. Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone & Suzie Mc Adam will be in studio tomorrow night to discuss this year's homes.

Actor Allen Leech of Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody fame will be talking to Ryan on coming home to Ireland, the joy of a good pint and why he supports the work of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome charity, CRY. Marie Greene & Emily Keogh will be asking for public support for CRY and recounting their personal experiences.

Seána Kerslake star of new Sunday night hit-drama Smother will be speaking to Ryan about filming the show in Lahinch in the middle of the pandemic, and she will be remembering her close friend Danika McGuigan, daughter of Barry McGuigan.

From a musical stand-point, Nathan Carter will be in studio with the first TV performance of his new song. Additionally, Dea Matrona from Belfast will also be in studio to perform their latest single, Make You My Star.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy tomorrow night, Friday, March 12 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.