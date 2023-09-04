RTÉ announce open applications for The Late Late Toy Show

It’s almost time for the Toy Show!

Ahead of the return of The Late Late Show next Friday, RTÉ have announced that applications are now open for this year’s edition of The Late Late Toy Show.

This year will mark the beginning of an era, as new host Patrick Kielty will be at the helm of his first-ever Toy Show.

With the show expected to air as usual in November, RTÉ have shared that they are looking for child performers and toy demonstrators across the island of Ireland. Whether it’s young singers, dancers, musicians, performers, or toy connoisseurs, there are plenty of exciting roles for young kids to apply for.

Speaking ahead of his Toy Show debut, Patrick chose to sweetly release a throwback photo of his younger self at Christmas.

“Many moons ago in Dundrum, Co Down this cheeky monkey had a Christmas jumper, a John Denver haircut and a dream. But never in his wildest did he think that one day, he’d host The Late Late Toy Show,” the 52-year-old teased.

“Today we start the search for this year’s dreamers – the next generation of Toy Show superheroes. So, if you think you have what it takes to be part of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, we want to hear from YOU. No matter who you are or where you’re from just tell us why you should be joining me for my very first Late Late Toy Show and, you never know, it might just happen,” Patrick exclaimed.

Credit: Patrick Kielty

If there’s a little one in your life that has a dream of appearing on The Late Late Toy Show, then applications can be submitted on the RTÉ website, linked here.

However, be mindful that you only have a few weeks to complete your applications, as the deadline for them is October 1.

Good luck!