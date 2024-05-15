Sophie Turner opens up for the first time about Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has opened up for the first time about the aftermath of her divorce from Joe Jonas.

In September of last year, the Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer confirmed that they were legally separating. The former couple are parents to two daughters – three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine.

Now, for the first time since the news of her divorce, Sophie has chosen to speak out about the situation.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 28-year-old reflected on the reports that she “likes to party”, and the allegations that this affected her marriage.

“Those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish [filming ITV series] Joan. And all these articles started coming out,” Sophie recalled, before going on to note her experience with “mum guilt”.

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,’” she explained.

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s**t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock,” Sophie admitted.

Describing herself as now being “the happiest I’ve been in a really long time”, Sophie also noted how her children helped her to persevere.

“I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, [my lawyer] reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them,” she stated.