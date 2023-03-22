RTÉ announce exciting new quiz show hosted by Claire Byrne

Are you a fan of quiz shows? Well, we’ve got some great news for you!

RTÉ has just announced that they will soon be launching their brand new quiz show, titled Ireland’s Smartest.

The series, which will be hosted by presenter Claire Byrne, will see Ireland’s most intelligent quiz brains being put to the test, in an effort to win the title of being ‘Ireland’s Smartest’.

The show also promises to bring a “fresh and original quiz format” to our screens, following on from the huge success that other quiz shows have had in recent decades.

Credit: RTÉ

The contestants will have a lot of pressure on their backs, as they will be tested on their knowledge in front of a studio audience.

Viewers will get to see three contestants compete in each episode as they try to battle their way through three rounds – the Heats, to the Semi-Finals, leading to the Final.

Every contestant will begin with a general knowledge round. They will then move on to a category round, with a chance to win a bonus point every time they buzz in early with a correct answer. In the end, you’ve got to have both the brains and the speed to win!

Credit: RTÉ

Speaking about her new gig, Claire Byrne couldn’t hold back her excitement and delight. "This is a completely new type of show for me, and I was left in awe of these contestants from all over Ireland who can produce correct answers to some really tricky questions under the glare of the lights, in the intensity of the studio, in front of an audience and with the clock ticking all the while,” she explained.

“It's great fun, with lots of tension and you'll get to test yourself against the best too from the comfort of your own sofa to see who will be awarded the title of Ireland's Smartest!”, she added.

The series will air for 10 weeks, beginning on Sunday April 2 on RTÉ One at 7:30pm. We can’t wait!