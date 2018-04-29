RTÉ 2FM donate Avicii competition prize money to Pieta House

The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Green on RTÉ 2FM have donated the prize money form their You're Some Laugh competition, which featured the laugh of the late Avicii, a Pieta House.

The game, which has been going on for the last eight weeks, sees listeners guess which celebrity laugh is played on air each day until the money is won.

For every day the laugh is guessed incorrectly, the prize fund goes up, however, this particular run has been closed and the €840 has been donated to Pieta House, after it was confirmed Avicii took his own life earlier this month.

Over the last few weeks lots of you have been guessing who our mystery laugh is with @NickyByrne & @djjennygreene. That laugh was from the late Tim Bergling, Avicii. Today Nicky announced that we will be donating the prize money of €840 to @PietaHouse x RIP Avicii pic.twitter.com/2zWPD8cC9x — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) April 27, 2018

The Swedish DJ and producer Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, passed away in a resort in Oman on Friday, April 20, aged just 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his representative said in a statement.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Earlier this week, the musician's family confirmed he had dies by suicide, saying he "could not go on any longer."

They wrote, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report you can contact Pieta House 24/7 Helpline 1800 247 247 or the Samaritans Helpline 116 123