Royals release moving video for International Nurses Day

To mark International Nurses Day, Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family have released a special video to show healthcare workers just how grateful they are.

Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Alexandra and the Countess of Wessex all appear in the moving video. The royals speak to nurses from all around the world to hear how they’re coping during the current pandemic.

The video was captioned, "From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: thank you."

Prince Charles praised the nurses for the phenomenal work they do every single day, “On this International Nurses Day my family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff across the country and indeed the world.”

Nurses are facing more pressure than ever and have made sacrifices we can’t even begin to imagine. One nurse spoke about how he hasn’t seen his children since February in a video call with The Duchess of Cambridge and The Countess of Wessex.

In the video, Kate shared, “Thank you for all the hard work you do on a day-to-day basis and particularly for providing expert care to those in need, despite these difficult circumstances.”

Prince William appeared emotional as he spoke to nurses at the Royal Marsden. “Thank God for the Royal Marsden right now, I can tell you that. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything that you’re doing. You and your colleagues are doing a terrific job and I hope you know how appreciative everyone is of all you’re doing.”

You can watch the full video below: