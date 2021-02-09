Royal baby! Princess Eugenie has given birth to her first child

A new royal baby has been born! Huge congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie (30) and husband Jack Brooksbank (35) who have welcomed the birth of their first child.

It was just confirmed that Princess Eugenie has given birth to a beautiful baby boy, weighing 8lbs 1oz at 8:55am this morning, February 9.

The royal family confirmed the wonderful news on social media this afternoon. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," the announcement post read.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued, adding, "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess Eugenie confirmed the joyous news herself by sharing a sweet black and white photograph of her baby boy's tiny hand clutching onto both of his parents, simply captioning the image with three blue heart emojis.

The exciting announcement comes just over two years after the new parents exchanged vows in October 2018 with a star studded wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Credit: instagram.com/princesseugenie

It also means that this new little bundle of joy will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s ninth great-grandchild, who’s joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor.

While this new little baby will be eleventh-in-line to the throne, apparently it’s unlikely that the child will receive a royal title, taking their rank from their father and his side of the family instead.

Princess Eugenie announced the wonderful news that she was expecting this past September, by sharing a photo of some adorable baby shoes to her Instagram account with a caption which read, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…”.

Since then it’s been reported that the happy couple have temporarily moved into Frogmore Cottage, the home belonging to her cousin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While we don’t have a name for this royal baby just yet, punters have speculated that the little tot will be named either Alice or Arthur — both beautiful contenders.

What wonderful news for the happy couple. We’re sending congratulations and best wishes for Princess Eugenie and Jack on this exciting new chapter.