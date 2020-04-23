Rotunda IVF resumes fertility preservation services

Rotunda IVF, a member of Virtus Health which includes Sims IVF, is recommencing oncology fertility services with immediate effect. After consultation with National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), Rotunda IVF has resumed fertility preservation services, including egg and sperm freezing, for oncology patients.

Under government guidance, restrictions on fertility treatment in Rotunda IVF and Sims IVF came into effect in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr John Kennedy, Group Medical Director of Rotunda IVF and Sims IVF said: “Following engagement with the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) we have taken the decision to recommence onco-fertility treatment in our Rotunda clinic. The timeline for oncology patients seeking to undergo fertility preservation is in most cases time sensitive, as treatment for chronic illnesses can impact an individual’s ability to conceive. Over the coming days, our team will contact the relevant patients to schedule their treatment.”

As the National Gamete Cryopreservation Centre, Rotunda IVF has been providing onco-fertility services since 1997.

Dr Kennedy added: “Over the past week, we have been preparing the Rotunda IVF clinic to reopen on limited basis to provide this essential service. While other services are still restricted at present, we are constantly reviewing the situation. We want to reassure all our patients that we are working hard to get our full service back up and running during these uncertain times. We would like to thank them for their understanding in what is a clearly difficult time for them.”

Both clinics, Rotunda IVF and Sims IVF, are providing initial and return consults remotely by phone and video conferencing; and the nursing and patient coordination teams are providing online and phone support services for current patients, including a 24/7 emergency line.