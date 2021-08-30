Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off baby bump at 1st event since announcing her pregnancy!

We’ve just spotted Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s baby bump and we couldn’t be more excited for her!

The thirty-four-year-old model and Harper’s Bazaar Businesswoman of the year 2016 stepped out to celebrate the launch of brand new beauty line Rose Inc. in LA last week. While celebrating the launch of her cosmetic line in Sephora at the Westfield Century City mall on Friday, she gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump for the first time – all while looking effortlessly stunning as usual.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is pregnant with her second child with Jason Stratham, the English actor and model known for his roles as the villain in the Fast and Furious movies among others.

It’s Rosie’s first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy in mid-August with a subtle Instagram post. The model put up a carousel of photos in various chic outfits, before revealing her baby bump in the final photo in a tight-fitting cream dress.

‘Taaa daahhh !! #round2’, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress and model captioned the photo that had fans and celebs alike flocking to congratulate her.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been together since 2010 and have been engaged since 2016. They already have a son together, Jack Oscar Statham, who was born in 2017 and we’re sure is super excited to be a big brother!

Congrats to the happy couple – we can’t wait to hear more baby news!