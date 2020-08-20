Rose of Tralee donuts are a thing and you need to try them

The Rose of Tralee has been cancelled for the first time in its more than six decade history. To pay homage to Ireland’s favourite guilty pleasure, Deliveroo has teamed up with The Rolling Donut, one of Dublin’s most loved donut shops to create a series of Rose of Tralee inspired Donuts.

This weekend, the nation should have been huddled around TV screens rooting for their favourite Rose and rolling their eyes at Daithí Ó Sé’s Dad jokes. But alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

To fill the gap, Deliveroo and The Rolling Donut have worked together to create The Donuts of Tralee, a delightful trio of donuts inspired by the uniquely Irish festival that makes us cringe, but never fails to put a meme on our feeds, and a smile on our faces.

The limited edition box includes:

‘The Rose’ – A rose shaped donut filled with a fabulous prosecco custard in honour of all the sparkling Roses missing out on the chance to strut their stuff this year

‘Dapper Dáithí’ – A suited and booted donut filled with Nutella that is almost as smooth as the shows famously well dressed host, Dáithí Ó Sé

‘Glitz and Glam’ – A brilliantly glittery gold vanilla glazed donut to give us all a taste of the glamour we’re missing out on

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo says: “We know it's been a tough summer for most of us. So, we're very excited to collaborate with The Rolling Donut and give our customers a laugh with these deliciously twee treats.”

Lisa Quinlan, The Rolling Donut owner says: “Partnering with Deliveroo to create The Donuts of Tralee has been great craic. These cheeky donuts are a fitting tribute to an Irish institution.”

The trio of donuts is available for a limited time from Deliveroo. It is available from Friday, August 21 until Saturday, August 22 and priced at €9.00 per box.