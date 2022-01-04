Rosanna Davison shares huge milestone for twins Hugo & Oscar

Former Miss World winner Rosanna Davison is one proud mammy, as her two identical twin boys have just reached a very exciting milestone together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening, the 37-year-old model revealed that her one-year-old sons have taken their very first steps.

“I just wanted to share some exciting news from this afternoon — Hugo and Oscar took their first steps today!” Rosanna exclaimed.

“If you have kids going through this or if you’ve been through it already then you’ll know just how exciting it is as a milestone for parents and the look on their faces was amazing as well.”

Rosanna then goes on to proudly recall how the whole ordeal happened, explaining that herself and her husband Wes Quirke “were just practising standing up, as we always do with the boys, and Oscar took about five or six steps unaided and then exactly four minutes later Hugo decided to do the same.”

“It was just really sweet to see because they’ve just been trying so hard over the last week or so to walk by themselves.”

Rosanna then went on to share an adorable snapshot of one of her little boys walking into his mum’s outstretched arms, in what was an attempt to catch them in the act, hilariously noting that he was gripping onto a spatula the whole time.

Rosanna welcomed the birth of her miracle twins in October 2020, exactly one year after welcoming the birth of her first child, a daughter named Sophia, who was born via gestational surrogate.

After 15 heartbreaking miscarriages, Rosanna is finally living her dream family life, as a mum to three-under-three.