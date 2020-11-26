Rosanna Davison shares emotional pregnancy and birth video

Rosanna Davison was beyond overjoyed to welcome the birth of her miracle twin boys last week with husband Wes Quirke by her side, giving birth to little Hugo and Oscar, two baby brothers to Rosanna's one-year-old daughter Sophia, whom arrived via gestational surrogate.

The now mum-of-three had to stay in hospital for a few days following the birth, but the family-of-five are now all home together at last.

Feeling slightly sentimental about this new chapter, Rosanna shared a touching video to her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, showcasing her miracle twin pregnancy journey, her emotional labour and delivery, as well the moment little Sophia was introduced to her baby brothers.

You can watch the video below;

"24 hours home with our baby boys and think there’s still something in my eye… (Sleep deprivation & hormones also to blame!!)," Rosanna lovingly wrote.

"But just wanted to share this glimpse into our miracle twin baby journey this year and say a heartfelt thank you for all of the love and support sent our way. Still working my way through your lovely messages but I promise they don’t go unnoticed."

It seems Rosanna wasn't the only one a tad teary though, as one follower commented, "I’m bawling! Huge congratulations to you all."

Keeping us all updated on her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old mum said that her one-year-old daughter is fascinated by her baby brothers, and "looks GIANT beside them."

In another Instagram Story which she posted this morning, Rosanna reported, "First day at home… I've had 20 minutes of sleep, but loads of baby snuggles.

Congratulations to the both of you — we can't wait to hear more lovely updates about your miracle twin boys.