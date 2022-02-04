Rosanna Davison rushed baby Hugo to A&E due to trouble breathing

Mum-of-three Rosanna Davison had somewhat of a nightmare last night, when she ended up rushing her one-year-old son Hugo into A&E, after noticing that he was suffering from some respiratory issues.

Opening up about the whole ordeal this afternoon on Instagram Stories, Rosanna explained, “We spent most of the night in A&E in Crumlin with Hugo, he gave us a bit of a fright last night.”

“He had a bit of a head cold yesterday and I noticed that he was a bit wheezy in his chest so I brought him down to the pharmacy and they advised to just give him cough medicine and keep an eye on him.”

“I checked him and he was fine, he was his usual happy, cheeky chappy self all day but when I went to check on him and take his temperature at about 10:30 last night I noticed that he was really wheezy and struggling to breath.”

Rosanna explains that she then started to ring her mum in a panic, who quickly came over and rushed the two of them to Crumlin Hospital. Luckily, nothing too serious was wrong with baby Hugo, who was seen by medical professionals soon after arriving in A&E.

Hugo was diagnosed with croup, an illness which can be common in babies. It’s an infection in the upper airways which can obstruct breathing and cause a rough barking cough. To treat it, Hugo’s doctors gave him an oral steroid to take down the inflammation.

According to the doctors who treated her toddler, Rosanna absolutely did the right thing bringing him in, as she had been worried that she might have overreacted. Advising other mums who might be listening, Rosanna said, “Always trust your gut as a mum, you know your baby best.”