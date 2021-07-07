Rosanna Davison announces publication date for biography

The journey through fertility struggles can often feel like a lonely one. So much silence surrounds fertility struggles and the trauma that can come with it – which is why Rosanna Davison is writing a book about her wild experience with her journey to Motherhood.

The nutritionist, influencer and mum of three took to Instagram on Tuesday night to make the announcement, that Gill Books – who published her two previous books, ‘Eat Yourself Beautiful’ and ‘Eat Yourself Fit’, would be publishing her third book: ‘When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope on My Journey to Motherhood’.

After Rosanna struggled with her fertility journey for many years and endured a devastating 14 miscarriages, the 36-year-old finally welcomed the birth of her first child, Sophia, who arrived via gestational surrogate last October, 2019.

Surprising absolutely everyone, including herself, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke then went on to conceive naturally just a few months later, announcing in July 2020 that they were expecting identical twin boys the following November. And so little Hugo and Oscar made them now a wonderful family-of-five.

She shared the book’s arrival with fans, captioning her Instagram post: ‘I’m delighted to announce that my 3rd book with @gillbooks will be published on October 8th – When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope on My Journey to Motherhood.’

‘In July 2019, I announced that @wesquirke & I were expecting our daughter Sophia by gestational surrogate & in July 2020, we announced that our twin boys, Hugo & Oscar, were on the way…I’m delighted to announce that there’s another arrival expected this autumn… my 3rd book will be published on October 8th with @gillbooks – When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope on My Journey to Motherhood.’

There’s a loud silence around the subject of miscarriage in society generally, but particularly in Irish culture. The former Miss World is speaking up about her struggles in the hope that it will inspire other struggling mothers to know that they aren’t alone.

Rosanna’s story is so unusual, having been told that her body couldn’t support a natural birth only to conceive twins later on in her fertility journey. It’s a unique journey, but it highlights the frustration, loneliness and challenges that come with every parents’ attempts to conceive, making it the perfect read to shine a light on these issues.

‘My aim in writing this book about our struggles with fertility, from being told I wouldn’t be able to carry my own baby, to the long & challenging surrogacy journey we undertook to have Sophia, followed by the joy of welcoming naturally conceived identical twins less than a year later, is to help normalise the conversation about infertility & pregnancy loss & to examine the stigma & silence that can still surround it.’ She shared in a recent post. ‘I feel that sharing my story about the frustration & loneliness we experienced will help to contribute to the growing awareness of miscarriage, an experience sadly shared by so many.’

She also goes beyond just the conception struggles, but also talks about the struggles of being a mum to 3 under the age of 2 – yikes! – her birth recovery and how she juggles life as a working mum.

‘By sharing the heartbreak & hope on my path to motherhood, I hope to give others struggling with infertility, pregnancy loss or even new parenthood the support to feel less alone on what can be a difficult & traumatic road.’

‘But above all, I wrote this book for Sophia, Hugo & Oscar to read in the future so that they’ll know how they came into the world, how much we longed for them & how deeply loved they are. I hope that they’ll show it to their children, and perhaps their grandchildren will one day read our story of love, loss, hope & a family dream come true.’

Gill publishers shared that in early 2020, Rosanna gave them a raw and sincere account of the 14 miscarriages she had suffered before choosing to have a baby via gestational surrogate and the incredible journey of when, just weeks later, she discovered she was pregnant with identical twin boys, conceived naturally.

In this heartfelt and honest biography, Rosanna reveals her difficult journey to motherhood and examines the stigma and silence that surrounds infertility. From the anguish of her multiple pregnancy losses to the decision to explore surrogacy, as well as the practical and emotional challenges involved in pursuing this route to parenthood, she reveals what it was like to find out she was expecting miracle twins just months after her daughter was born. She describes how she and her husband have coped with the long and intense road to becoming parents of three children under two.

Shining a light on miscarriage and motherhood, Rosanna tells her story in ‘When Dreams Come True’, Preorder here!