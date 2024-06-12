Rory McIlroy withdraws plans to file divorce from Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy is no longer filing for divorce.

On May 13, it was revealed that the golf star had chosen to file for a divorce from his wife Erica Stoll, seven years after tying the knot. The couple also share a daughter together – three-year-old Poppy.

At the time, court documents were uncovered in Palm Beach, Florida, with reports of the documents stating that the pair’s marriage had become “irretrievably broken”.

However, almost a month after his intentions to legally separate, it has now been confirmed that Rory has withdrawn the divorce proceedings in full.

Speaking to The Guardian, the 35-year-old chose to address the situation publicly for the first time.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's game,” Rory explained, before going on to announce that the couple are giving their marriage a second chance.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning,” he noted.

Yesterday (June 11), the golfer’s divorce attorney Thomas Sasser filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal at Palm Beach County Courthouse. This action means that if the father-of-one reverses his decision again in the future, he will have to start divorce proceedings from scratch.

According to the court documents, Erica had 20 days to file her own paperwork, otherwise she would be forced to have a divorce by default. However, by June 2, the 36-year-old had yet to register an attorney to represent her.

After previously being engaged to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, Rory first met Erica at the 2012 Ryder Cup, where she was working at the tournament.

The pair started dating shortly afterwards, and in 2017, they got married in a stunning ceremony at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland.

In 2020, Rory and Erica became parents together with the birth of their daughter Poppy.