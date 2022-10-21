Ronan Keating reveals whether or not Boyzone will reunite

Ronan Keating has finally addressed the lingering question of a Boyzone reunion!

The 45-year-old has been speaking about his former band ahead of its 25th anniversary.

The popular Irish boyband was formed in 1993 by music mogul Louis Walsh. The group originally split in 1999 to allow Ronan and the other members – Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Stephen Gately – to pursue solo projects.

The boys reunited in 2007 and began to tour again. However, their time together was cut short in 2009 following Stephen’s untimely death at the age of 33, as a result of a heart defect.

Following the passing of their bandmate, the remaining four members tried to continue on. In 2018, Boyzone released their final project – an album titled Thank You & Goodnight, which included a tribute to Stephen.

Since the release of their seventh album, fans have continued to wonder whether or not Boyzone will reunite in the future. However, Ronan has firmly shut down those questions.

Speaking to Newstalk yesterday, Ronan addressed the reason why the boys will never go back to their careers as a group.

“No, we’re done,” he confirmed, when asked about a possible reunion. “We had 25 great years.”

Ronan went on to explain: “For me, it finished when Stephen died, and that probably was the end of the band as we knew it.”

“We probably should have walked away,” he revealed. “We thought the right thing was to keep it going in Steo’s memory, but it never felt right after that ever again.”

“The magic was gone, the spark was gone. I know I fought for it, tried to get it back, and I couldn’t get it,” Ronan shared sadly. “So yeah, for me, Boyzone ended then.”

However, Ronan noted that he still keeps in contact with his bandmates. “I have a good relationship with the boys and I want to keep it that way. I think if we ever were to flog it again and try and come back and do it, I think it would tarnish whatever is left in my mind,” he concluded.