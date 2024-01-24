Rochelle Humes reacts as sister Sophie joins Love Island All Stars

Rochelle Humes has revealed her hilarious reaction to her sister Sophie reappearing on Love Island!

At the end of last night’s episode of spin-off series Love Island: All Stars, it was announced that Sophie Piper will be arriving into the villa as a bombshell.

Sophie, who appeared in the first ever winter series of Love Island in 2020, will be joined by Tom Clare, who was a finalist in season nine in early 2023.

Following the pair’s reveal at the end of last night’s episode, the producers behind the hit ITV show took to social media to post an official portrait of Sophie.

“@sophpiper_ brought fun and flirtiness to series six, and now she’s returning to the Villa to find the one,” they detailed alongside a snap of the 25-year-old

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Sophie’s older sister Rochelle chose to share her hilarious reaction to her bombshell surprise.

“Got one out the jungle and one going in the villa…can I not have my evenings to myself please family?!” she teased, referring to her husband Marvin Humes’ recent stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

JLS hitmaker Marvin also took the chance to show his support for his sister-in-law, as he replied: “Let’s go Soph!!!”

In a press interview ahead of her return to the villa, Sophie teased that her loved ones are “going to die seeing me back on their TV screens. It's going to be a shock."

The influencer also detailed why she believes All Stars is the right opportunity for her.

"I had a fun experience the first time around but I didn't go the full way and find love, so I would love to find someone this time,” she explained.

“I'm quite chilled and don't want drama, so I think I will approach this time round in a similar way,” Sophie noted, adding that the show is “not something that comes up every day.”